Photo 1115
In These Trees
To be like these,
straight, true and fine
To make our world
like theirs, a shrine
Sink down, O traveler
on your knees
God stands before you
in these trees.
...Joseph B. Strauss
We have five redwood trees along a fence in our backyard. They were planted over 22 years ago and provide a privacy screen between our yard and our neighbors.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing tree and a wonderful quote.
January 20th, 2020
