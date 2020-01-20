Previous
In These Trees by gardenfolk
In These Trees

To be like these,
straight, true and fine
To make our world
like theirs, a shrine
Sink down, O traveler
on your knees
God stands before you
in these trees.
...Joseph B. Strauss

We have five redwood trees along a fence in our backyard. They were planted over 22 years ago and provide a privacy screen between our yard and our neighbors.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing tree and a wonderful quote.
January 20th, 2020  
