Photo 1118
When It's Raining
The best thing
one can do
when its raining
is to let it rain.
...Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
I was driving home from an appointment last week and it started raining. I was waiting at a red light and took this through the driver's side window.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
trees
,
clouds
,
raindrops
,
off-and-on-rain
Maggiemae
ace
One really doesn't have a choice! And I like the quote - just relax and let it rain! Love the golds and the blues here!
January 23rd, 2020
