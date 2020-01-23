Previous
When It's Raining by gardenfolk
When It's Raining

The best thing
one can do
when its raining
is to let it rain.
...Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

I was driving home from an appointment last week and it started raining. I was waiting at a red light and took this through the driver's side window.
23rd January 2020

Maggiemae
One really doesn't have a choice! And I like the quote - just relax and let it rain! Love the golds and the blues here!
January 23rd, 2020  
