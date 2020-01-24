Previous
Katniss by gardenfolk
Photo 1119

Katniss

I've spent my life
waiting for you.
...Melissa Marr

Katniss is my very first kitty. I was 60 years old. She needed shelter on a stormy night and snuck into the garage and into my life. Katniss was a year old, pregnant and abandoned. Lucky Me.

Best on Black.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

chikadnz ace
A beautiful photo of a beautiful cat.
January 24th, 2020  
