Photo 1119
Katniss
I've spent my life
waiting for you.
...Melissa Marr
Katniss is my very first kitty. I was 60 years old. She needed shelter on a stormy night and snuck into the garage and into my life. Katniss was a year old, pregnant and abandoned. Lucky Me.
Best on Black.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
19th January 2020 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
tabby
,
fur
,
markings
,
katniss
chikadnz
ace
A beautiful photo of a beautiful cat.
January 24th, 2020
