Go Down Swinging

If your gonna go down

go down swinging.

...Fred Astaire



This brown squirrel was caught eating from the bird feeder. I got so frustrated yesterday, I brought in both bird feeders. However, when I woke up today, the birds were staring at me and wondering where they went...so I took them back outside and hung them up again. A squirrel is a better problem solver than I am...haha!



Nice on Black.