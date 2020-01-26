Previous
They Are Fleeting by gardenfolk
Photo 1121

They Are Fleeting

Sunsets, like childhood are
viewed with wonder
not just because they
are beautiful but because
they are fleeting.
...Richard Paul Evans

Nice on Black.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

CC Folk

gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely quote and beautiful sunset
January 26th, 2020  
Anne ace
Fabulous, and yes, gone so quickly
January 26th, 2020  
