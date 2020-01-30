Previous
Next
If Your Heart's in the Right Place by gardenfolk
Photo 1125

If Your Heart's in the Right Place

If your heart's in the right place
the rest of you will follow.
...Author Unknown

I took down my glass ornaments at the beginning of the month except for the glass hearts and new spirograph ornament. I will leave them up until the middle of February as I still like seeing them.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise