Photo 1126
My Body Needs a Refresh Button
I’m just going to put an
“Out of Order”
sign on my forehead
and call it a day.
...Anonymous
I am coming down with a nasty cold!
Headache: Check
Sneezing: Check
Ear Pressure: Check
Sore Throat: Check
Body Aches: Check
This is a photo of a board on our gate. It depicts just how I feel. And PicMonkey is out of order too!
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
face
,
sad
,
board
,
bolts
,
crying
,
gate
,
expression
,
knot
,
sixws-101
Wylie
ace
so funny, great find.
January 31st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
So witty! Very sorry to hear you are poorly and wish you speedily well again soon. I love this picture and it makes me smile! Hope you are smiling again soon.
January 31st, 2020
