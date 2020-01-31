My Body Needs a Refresh Button

I’m just going to put an

“Out of Order”

sign on my forehead

and call it a day.

...Anonymous



I am coming down with a nasty cold!

Headache: Check

Sneezing: Check

Ear Pressure: Check

Sore Throat: Check

Body Aches: Check



This is a photo of a board on our gate. It depicts just how I feel. And PicMonkey is out of order too!