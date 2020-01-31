Previous
My Body Needs a Refresh Button by gardenfolk
Photo 1126

My Body Needs a Refresh Button

I’m just going to put an
“Out of Order”
sign on my forehead
and call it a day.
...Anonymous

I am coming down with a nasty cold!
Headache: Check
Sneezing: Check
Ear Pressure: Check
Sore Throat: Check
Body Aches: Check

This is a photo of a board on our gate. It depicts just how I feel. And PicMonkey is out of order too!
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Wylie ace
so funny, great find.
January 31st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
So witty! Very sorry to hear you are poorly and wish you speedily well again soon. I love this picture and it makes me smile! Hope you are smiling again soon.
January 31st, 2020  
