Photo 1132
Dreams Color the World
Dreams color the world
with rainbows of hope.
...Author Unknown
I have been home for the last week so my photo opportunities have been sunsets from my front porch or back balcony...and my animals, Katniss and Sophie.
Nice on Black.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
colors
,
trees
,
branches
,
evening
,
silhouettes
,
foliage
Maggiemae
ace
All.that.is.special.to.you...but.this.photo.does.have.sort.of.violent.feelings....I
I.could.use.my.dictation.microphone.but.then.everyone.around.can.hear.what.I.say!.....
hope.this.works....
February 7th, 2020
Mave
Lovely
February 7th, 2020
