Previous
Next
Is Everybody's Duty by gardenfolk
Photo 1133

Is Everybody's Duty

Respecting animals
is everybody's duty.
Loving them is a
privilege of few.
...Anonymous

Katniss is in the prowl in our front yard. I love her fluffy ear hair, whiskers and eyes.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Not only is Katniss amazing, but you take the most stunning shots of her!
February 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise