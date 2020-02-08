Previous
The Light of Winter by gardenfolk
Photo 1134

The Light of Winter

The light of winter
is the poetry of
patience.
...Author Unknown
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
