Photo 1138
Discovery
Discovery
consists of looking
at the same thing
as everyone else and
thinking something
different.
...Albert Szent Gyorgi
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
2
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
leaves
,
cat
,
kitty
,
lighting
,
dried
,
fur
,
katniss
,
wood-chair
Elizabeth
ace
So sweet!
February 12th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Sweetness!
February 12th, 2020
