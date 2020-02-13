Previous
Lay a Firm Foundation by gardenfolk
Lay a Firm Foundation

A successful man
is one who can
lay a firm foundation
with the bricks others
have thrown at him.
...David Brinkley

One of my favorite creative and unique brick homes in Carmichael, CA. I enjoy taking photos of it. Nice on Black.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Graeme Stevens ace
Very cool, great processing
February 13th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Charming!
February 13th, 2020  
