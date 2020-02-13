Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1139
Lay a Firm Foundation
A successful man
is one who can
lay a firm foundation
with the bricks others
have thrown at him.
...David Brinkley
One of my favorite creative and unique brick homes in Carmichael, CA. I enjoy taking photos of it. Nice on Black.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1139
photos
212
followers
107
following
312% complete
View this month »
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
home
,
bricks
Graeme Stevens
ace
Very cool, great processing
February 13th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Charming!
February 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close