Photo 1149
California State Capitol
An edifice should be constructed
that will be satisfactory of the
grandeur of the coming time
surrounded by grounds
with a beauty and luxuriousness
that no other capitol in the country
could boast.
...Governor Leland Stanford
(December 8, 1863)
http://www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov/the-museum/west-capitol-steps
https://www.assembly.ca.gov/statecapitol
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_State_Capitol
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
1
1
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
california
,
state-capitol-building
Elizabeth
ace
Nice high key shot of the state Capitol. I remember seeing it once when I visited my aunt in Sacramento.
February 23rd, 2020
