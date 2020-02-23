Previous
California State Capitol by gardenfolk
California State Capitol

An edifice should be constructed
that will be satisfactory of the
grandeur of the coming time
surrounded by grounds
with a beauty and luxuriousness
that no other capitol in the country
could boast.
...Governor Leland Stanford
(December 8, 1863)


http://www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov/the-museum/west-capitol-steps

https://www.assembly.ca.gov/statecapitol

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_State_Capitol
Elizabeth ace
Nice high key shot of the state Capitol. I remember seeing it once when I visited my aunt in Sacramento.
February 23rd, 2020  
