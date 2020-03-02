Previous
The Emperor's Cats by gardenfolk
Photo 1157

The Emperor's Cats

When Rome burned
the emperor's cats
still expected to be
fed on time.
...Seanan McGuire

Katniss is lounging on the outdoor table. I can imagine her thinking, “I hope there is table service. I can see something I would like to eat.”
Casablanca ace
Oh this one made me laugh! Hold on, Katniss, your servants will feed you at the table soon!
March 2nd, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Cute!
March 2nd, 2020  
