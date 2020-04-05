Previous
Next
Just Stop and Breathe by gardenfolk
Photo 1191

Just Stop and Breathe

When everything seems be
going wrong all at once
just stop and breathe.
Refocus your mind and
focus on one thing going right.
Everything will work out.
...Anonymous

Stay home and/or practice social distancing. The CDC now recommends all wear non-medical masks when in public. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Please do what you can to stay safe. Sadly, deaths top 3500 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from COVID-19 (58,000 deaths worldwide). And there are still several states in the US resisting stay at home orders!?!
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise