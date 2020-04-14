Sign up
Photo 1200
It is Only to be Understood
Nothing in life is to be feared.
It is only to be understood.
Now is the time to understand more
so that we may fear less.
...Marie Curie
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
0
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Tags
pink
,
close-up
,
center
,
petals
,
magnolia
,
30-shots2020
