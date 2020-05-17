Sign up
Photo 1233
Happiness is a Sunset
Of all the paths you take in life
make sure a few of them lead
to magical sunsets at the beach.
...Author Unknown
Taken at Sand Key in Florida in March 2020...a magical place. I hope this year was not my last visit. The property is up for sale.
Best on Black.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
16th May 2020 10:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
sunset
,
colors
,
happiness
,
evening
,
silhouettes
,
palmettos
,
indian-rocks-beach
Pigeons Farm
ace
A beautiful sunset. I hope you get to visit this place again one day soon.
May 17th, 2020
Hazel
ace
Amazing colours and silhouettes!
May 17th, 2020
