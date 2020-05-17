Previous
Happiness is a Sunset by gardenfolk
Photo 1233

Happiness is a Sunset

Of all the paths you take in life
make sure a few of them lead
to magical sunsets at the beach.
...Author Unknown

Taken at Sand Key in Florida in March 2020...a magical place. I hope this year was not my last visit. The property is up for sale.
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Pigeons Farm ace
A beautiful sunset. I hope you get to visit this place again one day soon.
May 17th, 2020  
Hazel ace
Amazing colours and silhouettes!
May 17th, 2020  
