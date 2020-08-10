Previous
Use Your Smile by gardenfolk
Photo 1318

Use Your Smile

Use your smile
to change the world.
Don't let the world
change your smile.
...Author Unknown

Sophie Belle aka Sophie "Bear" is smiling. She must like her new haircut. The family thinks she looks like a little bear. Sophie is cute.
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
tony gig
Beautiful...fav
August 10th, 2020  
