Photo 1318
Use Your Smile
Use your smile
to change the world.
Don't let the world
change your smile.
...Author Unknown
Sophie Belle aka Sophie "Bear" is smiling. She must like her new haircut. The family thinks she looks like a little bear. Sophie is cute.
Best on Black.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
1
1
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Views
5
1
1
365
10th August 2020 12:03am
black
,
smile
,
dog
,
schnauzer
,
sophie-belle
,
apaug20
tony gig
Beautiful...fav
August 10th, 2020
