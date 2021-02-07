Sign up
Photo 1499
Listening to Its Music
There is no better place
to find yourself than
sitting by a waterfall and
listening to its music.
...Roland R. Kemler
Glen Alpine Falls in South Lake Tahoe from May 2017. Best on Black.
https://californiathroughmylens.com/glen-alpine-falls
https://tahoequarterly.com/winter-2015-2016/ice-fire-and-granite
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1499
photos
206
followers
107
following
410% complete
View this month »
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
6th February 2021 11:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glen-alpine-falls
,
granite-rocks
,
south-lake-tahoe
365 Project
