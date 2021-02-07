Previous
Listening to Its Music by gardenfolk
Photo 1499

Listening to Its Music

There is no better place
to find yourself than
sitting by a waterfall and
listening to its music.
...Roland R. Kemler

Glen Alpine Falls in South Lake Tahoe from May 2017. Best on Black.

https://californiathroughmylens.com/glen-alpine-falls

https://tahoequarterly.com/winter-2015-2016/ice-fire-and-granite
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
