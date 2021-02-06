Sign up
Photo 1498
A Connoisseur
She is a dreamer
a thinker
a truth teller
a connoisseur
of all the things
this wide world
has to offer.
...Author Unknown
Kitty Katniss enjoying the king size bed. She went from a pregnant stray to the good life with two servants...me and my husband. Happy Caturday!
Nice on Black.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
blanket
,
whiskers
,
tabby
,
fur
,
katniss
,
face-focus
