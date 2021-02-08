Previous
You Will Find Your Way Home by gardenfolk
Photo 1500

You Will Find Your Way Home

If light is in your heart,
you will find your way home.
...Rumi

There have been many colorful sunsets lately. Best on Black.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
