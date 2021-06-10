Previous
A Gardenia by gardenfolk
A Gardenia

I love things
that are
indescribable,
like the taste of
an avocado or
the smell of
a gardenia.
...Barbra Streisand

Our gardenia bushes are full of blooms. It smells wonderful when I walk out the front door in the evening.

https://www.gardenia.net/guide/learn-how-to-grow-and-care-for-your-gardenia
10th June 2021

