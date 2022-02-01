Previous
The Year of the Tiger by gardenfolk
The Year of the Tiger

Hope the rising sun
will bring with it
bundles of joy
happiness and luck.
...Author Unknown

Happy Chinese New Year. The year of the Tiger symbolizes recovery and growth. Katniss is as close to a tiger as I have to photograph.
1st February 2022

Kitty Hawke ace
I am a Tiger (born 1950).......hope I can live up to my sign's expectations !
February 1st, 2022  
