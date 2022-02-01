Sign up
Photo 1858
The Year of the Tiger
Hope the rising sun
will bring with it
bundles of joy
happiness and luck.
...Author Unknown
Happy Chinese New Year. The year of the Tiger symbolizes recovery and growth. Katniss is as close to a tiger as I have to photograph.
Nice on Black.
1st February 2022
1st Feb 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
sky
,
cat
,
kitty
,
katniss
Kitty Hawke
ace
I am a Tiger (born 1950).......hope I can live up to my sign's expectations !
February 1st, 2022
