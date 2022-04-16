Previous
Next
Feeds His Soul by gardenfolk
Photo 1932

Feeds His Soul

He who feeds
a hungry animal
feeds his soul.
...Charles Chaplin

Birds love to feed in the rain. At this moment, the mourning doves were very happy.
Nice on Black.

So far I have been able to keep the squirrels from eating all the food. We put the bird feeders together, away from the fence and trees, on a double shepherd hook, with a squirrel baffle five feet from the ground. I liked the feeders hanging from various trees but the squirrels liked it too.

I still do put sunflower seeds out for the squirrels in their two glass bowls along the fence. But now, they cannot empty every container. So far, so good!
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Its lovely to have so much wild life visit for the price of a few seeds - or lots of seeds from the sounds of your squirrels!
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise