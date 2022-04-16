Feeds His Soul

He who feeds

a hungry animal

feeds his soul.

...Charles Chaplin



Birds love to feed in the rain. At this moment, the mourning doves were very happy.

Nice on Black.



So far I have been able to keep the squirrels from eating all the food. We put the bird feeders together, away from the fence and trees, on a double shepherd hook, with a squirrel baffle five feet from the ground. I liked the feeders hanging from various trees but the squirrels liked it too.



I still do put sunflower seeds out for the squirrels in their two glass bowls along the fence. But now, they cannot empty every container. So far, so good!