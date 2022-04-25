Sign up
Photo 1941
Cats Have It All
Cats have it all.
Admiration,
endless sleep
and company
only when
they want it.
...Rod McKuen
Kitty Katniss. Nice on Black.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
cat
,
katniss
Joan Robillard
ace
I love some of Rod McKuen's stuff. That describes my Two.
April 27th, 2022
