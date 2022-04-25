Previous
Cats Have It All by gardenfolk
Photo 1941

Cats Have It All

Cats have it all.
Admiration,
endless sleep
and company
only when
they want it.
...Rod McKuen

Kitty Katniss. Nice on Black.
Joan Robillard ace
I love some of Rod McKuen's stuff. That describes my Two.
April 27th, 2022  
