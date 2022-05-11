Such Short Little Lives

Such short little lives

our pets have to

spend with us and

they spend most of it

waiting for us to

come home each day.

...John Grogan



Sweet little Sophie looks so cute in her PJ's. They help keep her warmer when it is chilly. I will miss her when I am on my trip.

Nice on Black.



Getting packed and running errands to take a trip. And take my computer in to have some work done as of tomorrow.



I am time poor and will not be posting until June. I will catch up with everyone and post trip pics when I get my laptop returned.



I hope everyone has a great May!