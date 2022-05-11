Sign up
Photo 1957
Such Short Little Lives
Such short little lives
our pets have to
spend with us and
they spend most of it
waiting for us to
come home each day.
...John Grogan
Sweet little Sophie looks so cute in her PJ's. They help keep her warmer when it is chilly. I will miss her when I am on my trip.
Nice on Black.
Getting packed and running errands to take a trip. And take my computer in to have some work done as of tomorrow.
I am time poor and will not be posting until June. I will catch up with everyone and post trip pics when I get my laptop returned.
I hope everyone has a great May!
11th May 2022
11th May 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
Tags
black
,
dog
,
schnauzer
,
sophie-belle
