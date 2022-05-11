Previous
Such Short Little Lives by gardenfolk
Such Short Little Lives

Such short little lives
our pets have to
spend with us and
they spend most of it
waiting for us to
come home each day.
...John Grogan

Sweet little Sophie looks so cute in her PJ's. They help keep her warmer when it is chilly. I will miss her when I am on my trip.
Nice on Black.

Getting packed and running errands to take a trip. And take my computer in to have some work done as of tomorrow.

I am time poor and will not be posting until June. I will catch up with everyone and post trip pics when I get my laptop returned.

I hope everyone has a great May!
11th May 2022

