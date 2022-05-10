Life isn't atiptoe throughthe tulips....Shannon HoonFor the last several years, we have taken a drive up to South Lake Tahoe to see the tulips blooming in May. We thought about going this weekend but they had snow again, which is a good thing, because we need all the water we can get.However, I am getting ready to take another trip and I will be out of town for the rest of the month. So I won't see them this year in Tahoe. :(The meaning of tulips is "perfect love". I like tulips a lot but they are, unfortunately, poisonous to kitty cats. Nice on Black.