Previous
Next
The Tulips by gardenfolk
Photo 1956

The Tulips

Life isn't a
tiptoe through
the tulips.
...Shannon Hoon

For the last several years, we have taken a drive up to South Lake Tahoe to see the tulips blooming in May. We thought about going this weekend but they had snow again, which is a good thing, because we need all the water we can get.

However, I am getting ready to take another trip and I will be out of town for the rest of the month. So I won't see them this year in Tahoe. :(

The meaning of tulips is "perfect love". I like tulips a lot but they are, unfortunately, poisonous to kitty cats. Nice on Black.

https://199.204.110.109/blog/history-and-meaning-of-tulip/

https://www.1800flowers.com/blog/flower-facts/tulip-color-meanings/

https://www.bloomandwild.com/the-meaning-and-symbolism-of-tulip-flowers

10th May 2022 10th May 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise