The Greatest Gift by gardenfolk
The Greatest Gift

The greatest gift
of the garden is
the restoration
of the five senses.
...Hanna Rion
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous image!
June 26th, 2023  
