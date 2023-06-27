Previous
A Tray of Jewels by gardenfolk
Photo 2369

A Tray of Jewels

Tulips were
a tray of jewels.
...E.M. Forster

So pretty. I want to go back again!

Tulip mania was a real thing. In the 1600's, the popularity of tulips went global. At one point, the market for tulips was so intense, the flower was worth more than diamonds.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details

