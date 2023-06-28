Previous
If a Purple Tulip Could Talk by gardenfolk
Photo 2370

If a Purple Tulip Could Talk

If a purple tulip could talk
she would say something
calm, cool and wise,
without the flash of
a soothing balm.
...Amelia Brown

Parrot tulips are in the foreground with their frilly edges.

Tulips originated in Turkey. They were first cultivated as early as 1000 AD. The word tulip comes from an old Turkish word for turban, which looks very similar to the flower.

Photo Details

