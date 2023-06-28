Sign up
If a Purple Tulip Could Talk
If a purple tulip could talk
she would say something
calm, cool and wise,
without the flash of
a soothing balm.
...Amelia Brown
Parrot tulips are in the foreground with their frilly edges.
Tulips originated in Turkey. They were first cultivated as early as 1000 AD. The word tulip comes from an old Turkish word for turban, which looks very similar to the flower.
Tags
daffodils
,
holland
,
keukenhof
,
white-tulips
,
parrot-tulips
,
deep-purple-tulips
Babs
ace
Gorgeous layers
June 28th, 2023
