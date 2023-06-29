Previous
West-Wind's Sighs by gardenfolk
West-Wind's Sighs

Like tulip-beds of
different shapes and colors,
bending beneath the invisible
west-wind's sighs.
...Thomas Moore

These pink beauties looked wild and unkempt compared to the rest of the Keukenhof garden.
Their attraction is added to by the free spirit portrayed by the wild and unkempt look. They are beautifully imperfect. Love the image.
They are gorgeous!
