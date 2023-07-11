Previous
Next
The Forest is the First Cathedral by gardenfolk
Photo 2383

The Forest is the First Cathedral

The forest is the first cathedral.
...Alice Walker

A collage of this sweet forest chapel near Fallen Leaf Lake.

https://www.laketahoenews.net/2013/07/fallen-leaf-lake-church-steeped-in-history/

https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/northern-california/saint-francis-chapel-norcal/

11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise