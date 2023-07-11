Sign up
Photo 2383
The Forest is the First Cathedral
The forest is the first cathedral.
...Alice Walker
A collage of this sweet forest chapel near Fallen Leaf Lake.
https://www.laketahoenews.net/2013/07/fallen-leaf-lake-church-steeped-in-history/
https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/northern-california/saint-francis-chapel-norcal/
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Tags
st-francis-of-the-mountains
