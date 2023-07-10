Previous
A Form of Prayer by gardenfolk
Photo 2380

A Form of Prayer

There is a way
of beholding nature
that is itself
a form of prayer.
...Diane Ackerman

St. Francis of the Mountains...AKA...Fallen Leaf Lake Church. What a sweet little chapel hidden in the forest. The stone foundation was built in 1921.
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of this out-of-the-way chapel
August 20th, 2023  
