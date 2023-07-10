Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2380
A Form of Prayer
There is a way
of beholding nature
that is itself
a form of prayer.
...Diane Ackerman
St. Francis of the Mountains...AKA...Fallen Leaf Lake Church. What a sweet little chapel hidden in the forest. The stone foundation was built in 1921.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
1
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2408
photos
178
followers
97
following
659% complete
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2023 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
forest
,
fallen-leaf-lake
,
francis-of-the-mountains
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of this out-of-the-way chapel
August 20th, 2023
