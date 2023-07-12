Previous
A Goat Will Eat Anything
Photo 2384

A Goat Will Eat Anything

A goat will eat anything.
A goat could probably eat a bike.
David Guion

Goats were used to clear 408 acres of open space in the city of Folsom, CA. The herds of four-legged weed eaters took on areas that were historically cleared with human work crews.

I guess this goat ran out of weeds on the ground.
