Photo 2384
A Goat Will Eat Anything
A goat will eat anything.
A goat could probably eat a bike.
David Guion
Goats were used to clear 408 acres of open space in the city of Folsom, CA. The herds of four-legged weed eaters took on areas that were historically cleared with human work crews.
I guess this goat ran out of weeds on the ground.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
