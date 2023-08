My Life is...

My life is

part humor,

part roses,

part thorns.

...Bret Michaels



I am finally back from my positional vertigo experience. After sleeping sitting up for a month, I can finally sleep in my bed again without the room spinning. I can sleep on either side with no issues. I hope the crystals do not venture into the ear canals again.



I have a lot of catching up to do!!! I will start in August, then go back to fill in July.