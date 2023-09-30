Previous
The Need for Speed by gardenfolk
The Need for Speed

I feel the need.
The need for speed.
…Tom Cruise

The US Air Force Thunderbirds put on a great exhibit. They were so fast and hard to catch. But fun at the same time. I liked this photo even though I only captured one out of the four planes.
Photo Details

