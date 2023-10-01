like I love my wife.

I love my carlike I love my wife.See lowridin’s not a sportit’s a way of life.…Snoop DogWhen downtown for the farm to fork festival, we came across a Hispanic wedding. There were 8-10 lowrider vintage Chevrolet Impala’s all lined up on display. Plus for the bride & groom, a 1940 convertible Cadillac. It was fun to walk by and see the event. Later, we saw the bride & groom cruising downtown and being driven to their reception. Best wishes.Lowriders have been a part of the American car culture since the 1950's. With artistry and a "till the wheels come off" attitude, members of this community pour their hearts and souls into their cars.During National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, the U.S. government celebrates the countless contributions of more than 60 million Hispanic Americans, Latinos, Latinas and Latinx-identifying people to our culture and society. Hispanic Americans are the largest minority group in the United States.