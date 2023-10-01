Previous
Like I Love My Wife by gardenfolk
Like I Love My Wife

I love my car
like I love my wife.
See lowridin’s not a sport
it’s a way of life.
…Snoop Dog

When downtown for the farm to fork festival, we came across a Hispanic wedding. There were 8-10 lowrider vintage Chevrolet Impala’s all lined up on display. Plus for the bride & groom, a 1940 convertible Cadillac. It was fun to walk by and see the event. Later, we saw the bride & groom cruising downtown and being driven to their reception. Best wishes.

Lowriders have been a part of the American car culture since the 1950's. With artistry and a "till the wheels come off" attitude, members of this community pour their hearts and souls into their cars.

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, the U.S. government celebrates the countless contributions of more than 60 million Hispanic Americans, Latinos, Latinas and Latinx-identifying people to our culture and society. Hispanic Americans are the largest minority group in the United States.

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/09/22/key-facts-about-us-latinos-for-national-hispanic-heritage-month/

https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/hispanic-heritage-month.htm

https://www.topspeed.com/15-cars-that-make-perfect-lowriders/

