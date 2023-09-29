It would be right to say
that the helicopter's role
in saving lives represents
one of the most glorious pages
in the history of human flights.
...Igor Sikorsky
Here is a pilot sitting on top of his helicopter at the California Capitol Air Show. I do not post too many people shots but I liked this one.
