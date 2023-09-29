It Would be Right to Say

It would be right to say

that the helicopter's role

in saving lives represents

one of the most glorious pages

in the history of human flights.

...Igor Sikorsky



Here is a pilot sitting on top of his helicopter at the California Capitol Air Show. I do not post too many people shots but I liked this one.



