It Would be Right to Say by gardenfolk
Photo 2463

It Would be Right to Say

It would be right to say
that the helicopter's role
in saving lives represents
one of the most glorious pages
in the history of human flights.
...Igor Sikorsky

Here is a pilot sitting on top of his helicopter at the California Capitol Air Show. I do not post too many people shots but I liked this one.

I am having difficulty with our home wifi. It is very slow in moving photos from my phone to my laptop. I have edited photos that I want to post but I would like to see them on the bigger screen first. This photo might slightly change if the edited version ever shows up.
