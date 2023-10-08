Sign up
Photo 2472
Wild Blue Yonder
Off we go into the
wild blue yonder
climbing high into the sun
...Robert MacArthur Crawford
The U.S. Air Force is the official song of the United States Air Force, adopted in the late 1940's and is often referred to as "Wild Blue Yonder."
Still thinking about the Thunderbirds performance at the California Capitol Air Show. It was incredible to watch.
The Thunderbirds were in Salinas, California this weekend performing, while the Blue Angels were flying at Fleet Week in San Francisco.
Wish I had the time to go to either one. Alas, there were soccer games and baseball games for the grand boys.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_U.S._Air_Force_(song)
https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104552/thunderbirds/https%3A%2F%2Fwww.af.mil%2FAbout-Us%2FFact-Sheets%2FDisplay%2FArticle%2F104552%2Fthunderbirds%2F
https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/the-blue-angels/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_Angels
https://youtu.be/9RZZuJA4Eos?si=b_jsYYdgPQDBQpe_
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
airshow
,
us-air-force-thunderbirds
