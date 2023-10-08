Off we go into thewild blue yonderclimbing high into the sun...Robert MacArthur CrawfordThe U.S. Air Force is the official song of the United States Air Force, adopted in the late 1940's and is often referred to as "Wild Blue Yonder."Still thinking about the Thunderbirds performance at the California Capitol Air Show. It was incredible to watch.The Thunderbirds were in Salinas, California this weekend performing, while the Blue Angels were flying at Fleet Week in San Francisco.Wish I had the time to go to either one. Alas, there were soccer games and baseball games for the grand boys.