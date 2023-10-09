Previous
Boldly...Wildly...Beautifully by gardenfolk
Boldly...Wildly...Beautifully

Life isn't meant
to be lived perfectly
but merely to be lived.
Boldly, wildly, beautifully,
uncertainly, imperfectly,
magically lived.
...Mandy Hale

There is a lot going on in this photo. Goats are funny.

Goats have been clearing the overgrown brush in Sacramento County. The herds provide a sustainable way to clear the land to prevent fires.

These voracious herbivores are in high demand to devour weeds and shrubs that have proliferated across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow.

I enjoy seeing the goats as they get moved to different areas. You are not suppose to feed them but I took 5 stuffed bags of delicious rose bush clippings that disappeared in minutes!

https://grazingwithleslie.com/grazing-meat-goats/integrazers/
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Joan Robillard ace
I have noticed more goat herds here too. They are a great source to cleanup discarded Christmas trees. I wonder if they will eat fallen autumn leaves.
October 8th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
@joansmor I think they eat anything and everything! :) They loved the rose petals, rose bush clippings, thrones and all. They do not get bothered by it. I looked it up before I took it to them.
October 8th, 2023  
