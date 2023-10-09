Life isn't meantto be lived perfectlybut merely to be lived.Boldly, wildly, beautifully,uncertainly, imperfectly,magically lived....Mandy HaleThere is a lot going on in this photo. Goats are funny.Goats have been clearing the overgrown brush in Sacramento County. The herds provide a sustainable way to clear the land to prevent fires.These voracious herbivores are in high demand to devour weeds and shrubs that have proliferated across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow.I enjoy seeing the goats as they get moved to different areas. You are not suppose to feed them but I took 5 stuffed bags of delicious rose bush clippings that disappeared in minutes!