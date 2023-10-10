Previous
That Shines by gardenfolk
Photo 2474

That Shines

Nothing can
dim the light
that shines
from within.
...Maya Angelou

I used portrait mode, then stage light on my iPhone to get this outcome on the Morning Glories. I took the photo in the daylight.

Posting early as I will be getting up before dawn on Tuesday (or staying up all night packing) to catch a flight to another state in the U.S.

I am visiting with a 365er and we have lots of fun plans for the next 10 days. I will probably be out of touch until I return with 2000 photos to edit, like I did 4 years ago.

I already miss my furry Katniss and little Sophie Belle, my squirrel Stumpy and the mourning doves. My husband will take good care of them in my absence.

I will catch up when I return if no time to post while away. Take care!
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Brian ace
Lovely. Enjoy your trip
October 9th, 2023  
