Previous
Photo 2474
That Shines
Nothing can
dim the light
that shines
from within.
...Maya Angelou
I used portrait mode, then stage light on my iPhone to get this outcome on the Morning Glories. I took the photo in the daylight.
Posting early as I will be getting up before dawn on Tuesday (or staying up all night packing) to catch a flight to another state in the U.S.
I am visiting with a 365er and we have lots of fun plans for the next 10 days. I will probably be out of touch until I return with 2000 photos to edit, like I did 4 years ago.
I already miss my furry Katniss and little Sophie Belle, my squirrel Stumpy and the mourning doves. My husband will take good care of them in my absence.
I will catch up when I return if no time to post while away. Take care!
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
morning-glories
,
stage-lighting
Brian
ace
Lovely. Enjoy your trip
October 9th, 2023
