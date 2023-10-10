That Shines

Nothing can

dim the light

that shines

from within.

...Maya Angelou



I used portrait mode, then stage light on my iPhone to get this outcome on the Morning Glories. I took the photo in the daylight.



Posting early as I will be getting up before dawn on Tuesday (or staying up all night packing) to catch a flight to another state in the U.S.



I am visiting with a 365er and we have lots of fun plans for the next 10 days. I will probably be out of touch until I return with 2000 photos to edit, like I did 4 years ago.



I already miss my furry Katniss and little Sophie Belle, my squirrel Stumpy and the mourning doves. My husband will take good care of them in my absence.



I will catch up when I return if no time to post while away. Take care!