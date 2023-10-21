Sign up
Photo 2484
A Sunflower Field
A sunflower field
is like a sky with
a thousand suns.
...Corina Abdulahm-Negura
This sunflower field had a lot of sunflowers, bees a plenty and one woman in a red hat.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
0
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2490
photos
179
followers
103
following
682% complete
View this month »
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
october
,
ohio
,
sunflower-field
,
red-hat
