I'm All About Small Towns by gardenfolk
Photo 2485

I'm All About Small Towns

I'm all about small towns.
I think its a great place
to grow up.
...Kacey Musgraves

We made an impromptu stop in a small town called Bloomfield in Kentucky while going to Four Roses Distillery and Bernheim Forest. It had some really cute photo opportunities and Fall decorations.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloomfield,_Kentucky
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

