Wild Birds Fly by gardenfolk
Wild Birds Fly

Tame birds sing of freedom.
Wild birds fly.
...John Lennon

This is only a small portion of the artwork/painting that covers the Rookwood Pottery Building. I love it...the colors, size and style. Their flagship location is an 88,000 square foot building in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Rookwood Pottery was first founded in 1880 by the pioneering artist Maria Longworth-Nichols. It was actually the first female run manufacturing facility in the United States.

They made beautiful art tile. When I visited in October of 2023, I bought two pieces of Rookwood tile and a few Motawi tiles to bring home. Pretty on Black.

https://rookwood.com/pages/about-rookwood

https://www.fabframes.com/art-gallery/rookwood-ceramic.html

https://www.motawi.com/blogs/the-tileworks-times-1/charleyharpersubwaytilesdesignstories

