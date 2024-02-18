Tame birds sing of freedom.Wild birds fly....John LennonThis is only a small portion of the artwork/painting that covers the Rookwood Pottery Building. I love it...the colors, size and style. Their flagship location is an 88,000 square foot building in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio.Rookwood Pottery was first founded in 1880 by the pioneering artist Maria Longworth-Nichols. It was actually the first female run manufacturing facility in the United States.They made beautiful art tile. When I visited in October of 2023, I bought two pieces of Rookwood tile and a few Motawi tiles to bring home. Pretty on Black.