Photo 2606
Meet Cute
Meet Cute
A meet cute is a scene
in which a future
romantic couple meets
for the first time in a way
that is considered adorable,
entertaining or amusing.
...Anonymous
I met my husband on this day, February 19, forty-two years ago. We got married less than 7 months later.
This is a photo of my Valentine's Day red roses.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th February 2024 10:27am
Tags
anniversary
,
meet-cute
