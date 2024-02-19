Previous
Meet Cute by gardenfolk
A meet cute is a scene
in which a future
romantic couple meets
for the first time in a way
that is considered adorable,
entertaining or amusing.
I met my husband on this day, February 19, forty-two years ago. We got married less than 7 months later.

This is a photo of my Valentine's Day red roses.
