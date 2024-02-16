Living the sweet life,one dessert at a time....Author UnknownThis is a photo of the original Rick's Dessert diner I changed to B&W. They moved to a new and bigger location almost 10 years ago. My husband took me here a few times before they relocated to accommodate more customers. There would be a line out the door on late night weekends but it was fun.Rick's Dessert Diner was at the original location for 27 years, starting in 1986. They are known for their cakes, tortes, pies, tarts and pastries. The selection is so big, it is difficult to choose.