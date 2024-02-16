Previous
Living the Sweet Life by gardenfolk
Living the Sweet Life

Living the sweet life,
one dessert at a time.
...Author Unknown

This is a photo of the original Rick's Dessert diner I changed to B&W. They moved to a new and bigger location almost 10 years ago. My husband took me here a few times before they relocated to accommodate more customers. There would be a line out the door on late night weekends but it was fun.

Rick's Dessert Diner was at the original location for 27 years, starting in 1986. They are known for their cakes, tortes, pies, tarts and pastries. The selection is so big, it is difficult to choose.

https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/news/sweet-success-ricks-dessert-diner-preparing-for-big-move/

https://www.ricksdessertdiner.com/
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 17th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
That's so cool and has a great impaction mono
February 17th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wondrous
February 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You can probably work out by my name on here that Casablanca is my all time favourite movie! I love this.
February 17th, 2024  
