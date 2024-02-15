Sign up
Previous
Photo 2602
The Memories You've Made
The best things in life
are the people you love,
the places you've seen and
the memories you've made
along the way.
...Anonymous
I was right there a year ago in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. The ocean and gentle waves were so mesmerizing. Nice on Black.
I am a mermaid at heart.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2602
photos
183
followers
105
following
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
sunset
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
dusk
,
florida
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 16th, 2024
