Previous
The Memories You've Made by gardenfolk
Photo 2602

The Memories You've Made

The best things in life
are the people you love,
the places you've seen and
the memories you've made
along the way.
...Anonymous

I was right there a year ago in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. The ocean and gentle waves were so mesmerizing. Nice on Black.

I am a mermaid at heart.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise