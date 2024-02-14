Sign up
Photo 2601
Photo 2601
Jewelry Tells a Story
Jewelry tells a story
without a single word.
A non-verbal
communication of style.
...Author Unknown
Happy Valentine's Day!
This is one of my charm bracelets made with small vintage Austrian/German enamel silver charms. I collected each charm separately and then put the bracelet together.
I hope everyone has a day filled with love from family, friends and their furry pals too!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charm_bracelet
https://morethanbeerandschnitzel.com/glucksbringer-good-luck-charms-in-germany/
https://www.waxingpoetic.com/blogs/news/the-history-of-charms
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
3
1
Embed Code
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
Tags
red
love
silver
german
enamel
charm-bracelet
Krista Mae
ace
Happy Valentine's Day! How cute! Perfect for valentine's day! There are a few charms that I'm already smitten by. Loved the poem you posted and picture!
I loved your Valentine's Day wishes, too. " hope everyone has a day filled with love from family, friends and their furry pals too!" THE SWEETEST!
February 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful collection of charms. Perfect for Valentines Day
February 15th, 2024
Helene
ace
This is the cutest charme bracelet I've ever seen. What a lovely collection.
It reminds me the Hallmark movie with a charm bracelet story.
February 15th, 2024
It reminds me the Hallmark movie with a charm bracelet story.