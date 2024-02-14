Previous
Jewelry Tells a Story by gardenfolk
Photo 2601

Jewelry Tells a Story

Jewelry tells a story
without a single word.
A non-verbal
communication of style.
...Author Unknown

Happy Valentine's Day!

This is one of my charm bracelets made with small vintage Austrian/German enamel silver charms. I collected each charm separately and then put the bracelet together.

I hope everyone has a day filled with love from family, friends and their furry pals too!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charm_bracelet

https://morethanbeerandschnitzel.com/glucksbringer-good-luck-charms-in-germany/

https://www.waxingpoetic.com/blogs/news/the-history-of-charms

14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Happy Valentine's Day! How cute! Perfect for valentine's day! There are a few charms that I'm already smitten by. Loved the poem you posted and picture!

I loved your Valentine's Day wishes, too. " hope everyone has a day filled with love from family, friends and their furry pals too!" THE SWEETEST!
February 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful collection of charms. Perfect for Valentines Day
February 15th, 2024  
Helene ace
This is the cutest charme bracelet I've ever seen. What a lovely collection.
It reminds me the Hallmark movie with a charm bracelet story.
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise