Previous
One Rose by gardenfolk
Photo 2659

One Rose

One rose
is enough for
the dawn.
…Edmond Jabes

One of our Iceberg roses before I pruned the bushes way back to bare branches. This is the first time so I hope they grow back healthy and happy. Nice on Black.

https://www.shrubhub.com/blog/iceberg-roses-the-perfect-blend-of-beauty-and-durability-for-your-garden.php
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
728% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Breathtaking on black. Love the poem. Thanks for the link. There is something special about icebeeg roses. Uplifting! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 12th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
It’s exquisite, I do think roses do well with severe pruning.
April 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Growing roses is such a joy! Especially if they have fragrance.
This is soooo beautiful
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise