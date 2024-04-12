Sign up
Photo 2659
One Rose
One rose
is enough for
the dawn.
…Edmond Jabes
One of our Iceberg roses before I pruned the bushes way back to bare branches. This is the first time so I hope they grow back healthy and happy. Nice on Black.
https://www.shrubhub.com/blog/iceberg-roses-the-perfect-blend-of-beauty-and-durability-for-your-garden.php
Brian
ace
Breathtaking on black. Love the poem. Thanks for the link. There is something special about icebeeg roses. Uplifting! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 12th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
It’s exquisite, I do think roses do well with severe pruning.
April 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Growing roses is such a joy! Especially if they have fragrance.
This is soooo beautiful
April 12th, 2024
This is soooo beautiful